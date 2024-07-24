Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips expected to get lifeline from Premier League club

Manchester City midfielder could be offered way out of the Etihad Stadium by one of the Premier League clubs.

The English midfielder has endured a difficult time at Man City and he is set to be moved out of the club after not being a part of Pep Guardiola’s future plans.

Phillips was sent on loan to West Ham United last season but his time at the London Stadium turned out to be disastrous, which raised question marks about his future as a player.

However, it could all change this summer for him with Everton reportedly looking to offer him a lifeline to reignite his career.

After Amadou Onana left for Aston Villa in a £50 million move, Everton are now looking for a replacement, and talkSPORT has reported that they are interested in signing Phillips.

Phillips is also being watched by Fulham, who have lost their midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich this summer.

Following his move to Man City from Leeds United back in 2022, it was expected that the midfielder would become a regular part of the first team at the Etihad Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola has not used him enough and now he is considered surplus to requirements.

His poor form and limited playing time have seen him lose his place in the England team.

Phillips has always been highly-rated by Gareth Southgate and the former manager even mentioned him during the Euros this summer, saying how the Three Lions do not have a natural replacement of the former Leeds United midfielder.

Everton want Man City midfielder on loan this summer

With Everton facing financial issues, they are expected to make an offer for a loan signing to Man City.

Toffees manager Sean Dyche has other concerns to address this summer as far as shortcomings of his squad are concerned.

The Merseyside club narrowly avoided relegation last season after having their points deducted for breaking Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

In order to avoid another such a situation, they are ready to sign new players this summer and feel Phillips could be a key addition to their midfield after Onana’s departure to Aston Villa.