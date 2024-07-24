Man City or Tottenham? Crystal Palace’s Eze has a definite preference

After returning from Germany following a personally underwhelming European Championship tournament with England, Eberechi Eze has a decision to make on his future.

Though Crystal Palace would be loathe to lose him, particularly coming so soon after Michael Olise left for Bayern Munich and rumours continue with regards to Marc Guehi, if the right offer comes in then the Eagles are unlikely to stand in his way and keep an unhappy player at the club.

Oliver Glasner has shown in the short space of time that he’s been at the club that he’s able to get a great tune out of his squad, and the loss of one of two players is unlikely to change that.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Man City are understood to have a keen interest in signing Eze, and according to TBR Football, who quote a report in the Mirror, the player has a definite preference as to which of the Premier League rivals he wants to sign for.

Rather than staying in London and having an almost guaranteed starting spot, Eze is understood to want to move to Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Premier League champions, where he’ll have to be at his very best to be playing regularly.