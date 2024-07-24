Manchester United have drawn up a three man shortlist which includes a former Chelsea star, as they look to sign a new left back according to reports.

After a slow start to the window United have completed deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, whilst they are also in talks over moves for Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen a squad which finished eighth in the Premier League and more additions will be required if they are to get back into the Champions League next season.

United draw up three man shortlist for problem position

Defensive reinforcements have certainly been United’s main priority and they could still sign another centre back despite already landing Yoro.

The Old Trafford outfit are also looking to strengthen at both left and right back with Tyrell Malacia no closer to returning from a long term injury, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka only has a year left on his contract and is expected to leave.

Luke Shaw is United’s first choice left back, but there are also doubts surrounding his long term fitness, despite playing for the first time since February at Euro 2024.

The Mirror have reported that United have drawn up a list of three targets as they look to solve their problems at left back.

The report adds the names under consideration are David Hancko of Feyenoord, former Chelsea ace Marcos Alonso and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell.

Alonso is certainly a surprise inclusion , but he could be a smart signing given he’s a free agent and has Premier League experience, whilst there’s the chance of a cut price deal for Mitchell given he’s only got one year left on his contract.

The Mirror add that United tried to sign Alonso last year, but couldn’t make a deal happen and they eventually settled on a loan deal for Sergio Reguilon, which they cut short in January.

Malacia’s knee injury must be cause for concern for United given he didn’t feature at all last season and has been sidelined for 14 months.