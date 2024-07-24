“Man United will never agree” – Fabrizio Romano provides latest transfer update

Manchester United have made some of the biggest moves among the Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have made two statement signings in striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro.

They have no intention to stop any time soon and they are now targeting a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt as well as PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

After the arrival of INEOS at the club, it was expected that the Red Devils will show their ambition in the transfer market.

They have done so by signing Zirkzee and beating the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG to the signing of Yoro.

They are facing issues in their pursuit to sign de Ligt as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they need to sell players first before focusing on new signings.

Romano confirmed while speaking on Youtube that Man United are not willing to match Bayern Munich’s asking price for the Dutch defender.

“Man United have an agreement with Matthijs de Ligt, but outgoings are crucial, and at the moment, Man United will never agree to pay 50 million euros in one solution or with no add-ons.”

“Man United always wanted to include add-ons as part of the negotiation with Bayern, and this is why the situation remains open. Man United are not paying €50m guaranteed so have to change the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is waiting.”

United have an agreement with the player but work needs to be done if they want to reach an agreement with his club.

Signing de Ligt would be a sensible move from Man United

The player is keen on a move to Old Trafford and having worked with Man United manager Erik ten Hag in the past, he is looking forward to the opportunity to play under his compatriot.

The Red Devils manager managed to get the best out of de Ligt at Ajax and he can do that again if given the opportunity.

Signing the Netherlands international would completely transform the Man United defense and provide them with a world class option.