Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent rumours that have also linked Chelsea and Manchester United with an interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who is on Arsenal’s radar this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he’s currently only aware of Merino being targeted by Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, so it looks like the Gunners don’t have to worry too much about possibly being beaten to this deal by their Premier League rivals.

As Romano explained elsewhere in his column, Man Utd are in talks over signing Manuel Ugarte, while Sofyan Amrabat and Youssouf Fofana are also mentioned as options, so it seems Merino is not someone who’s entered into their thinking, or at least not yet.

Arsenal could do with signing someone like Merino to give them an upgrade on the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey, while he could arguably also fill the void left by Granit Xhaka after his move to Bayer Leverkusen last summer, with no one really replacing what he gave to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Merino transfer: Fabrizio Romano on the Arsenal target’s situation

“Mikel Merino – Despite links with Chelsea and Manchester United, I’m only aware of Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s interest,” Romano said.

“Still, at the moment there has been no official bid to Real Sociedad yet, so let’s see how it goes in the next days. Arsenal’s focus now is on completing the Riccardo Calafiori deal.

“But in my opinion Merino would be an excellent signing; quality, consistency, good on international stage, he’s a good opportunity on the market with just one year left on his deal.”

Merino certainly looks like a fine option for those clubs mentioned, so it will be interesting to see who ends up making the biggest push for the Spain international in the coming days and weeks.