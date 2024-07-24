Midfielder training in Man United shorts, desperate for move to Old Trafford

After completing the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, Manchester United are expected to shift their focus towards signing a new midfielder.

With Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen facing an uncertain future at the club, signing a midfielder is crucial for the club and their hopes of challenging for silverware next season.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte but the two clubs are far apart on the valuation of the player, as things stand.

However, there is one midfielder who is desperate for a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat could join Man United this summer in another loan move or a permanent deal.

According to Firenze Viola, the players wants to return back to Old Trafford after the Red Devils did not exercise the option to sign him permanently for €20m, the option they had to make the deal permanent after his loan move ended.

The Premier League giants feel they can sign the Moroccan international in a cheaper move this summer.

The report has even mentioned that the central midfielder was spotted training in Man United shorts on his Instagram story.

It is pretty clear that Amrabat wants a move to Man United this summer and a permanent one.

Sofyan Amrabat was inconsistent last season for Man United

However, it remains to be seen if the club are willing to make that happen considering his performances last season were not that great.

He showed glimpses of his brilliance but failed to cement his place in the starting line up at the club under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are currently focusing on signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt and PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

They have been chasing those two players for a very long time and it seems like either one of those two or both those players will be joining the club soon.