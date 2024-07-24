Chelsea want €35m plus bonuses for Romelu Lukaku whilst Napoli are only prepared to pay €25m plus bonuses according to reports in Italy.

It’s been a busy summer for Chelsea so far with seven new faces coming through the doors at Stamford Bridge, but they are also keen to offload a number of players in the window.

The Blues are currently on their pre-season tour of America and take on Wrexham on Wednesday evening in their first friendly before facing Celtic on Saturday.

Napoli and Chelsea apart on Lukaku fee

Lukaku is among the players Chelsea are looking to offload and the Belgian’s return to Stamford Bridge has been a complete nightmare for the club.

The 31-year-old returned to west London in 2021 for just shy of £100m from Inter and he’s spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy at Inter and Roma.

Before Lukaku left for Roma, Chelsea inserted a £38m exit clause, which they reportedly expect in full from any potential suitors.

Lukaku is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, but he’s got his heart set on a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte in Naples.

Reports have suggested that Napoli have agreed a three year contract with Lukaku, but Di Marzio have reported the two club’s are yet to agree on a fee.

The report adds that Napoli are only prepared to pay €25m whilst the Blues want €35m, with fresh contact taking place between the Serie A club and Lukaku’s entourage on Wednesday.

A transfer is dependant on Victor Osimhen leaving, but so far no clubs are willing to pay his £113m release clause, and Napoli are still looking at solutions for the Nigerian’s exit.

Chelsea will obviously want as close to the exit clause as possible, but a bigger bonus for them will be getting the striker’s wages off the books, which are believed to be in excess of £300,000 per week.