Newly-promoted Premier League club Leicester City have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal to discuss the financial details of a potential loan-to-buy move for Reiss Nelson.

Nelson has struggled for playing time at Arsenal down the years, even if he has managed to look, on occasion, like a really useful squad player and like someone who could improve with time.

Now, however, it perhaps seems increasingly likely that Nelson’s long-term future lies away from the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta has really raised standards since becoming manager, meaning he’s had to be increasingly ruthless with his selection choices.

Nelson could more than do a job for a club like Leicester, however, and it seems the Foxes are now working on this deal with some optimism due to the player having worked under their manager Steve Cooper before when he was in charge of England at youth level.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Leicester City open talks with Arsenal for Reiss Nelson. Loan deal with obligation to buy, in talks over financial terms with Arsenal. Leicester, confident they can persuade Nelson if the clubs come to terms as he previously worked with Steve Cooper. pic.twitter.com/9F8VGpMgau — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

Nelson transfer: A win-win for all involved?

Nelson can play a variety of positions in attacking midfield or as a wing-back, so Leicester would do well to add him to their list of options for the new season ahead, when they’ll be hoping to survive in the Premier League after just winning promotion back to the top flight.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League not much longer than a year ago, and they’ll want to build on the success of bouncing straight back up from the Championship, so someone with top-level experience like Nelson could be really useful for them.

Arsenal fans might be a tad disappointed to see a homegrown talent like Nelson moving on without getting more of a chance, but at the same time it’s probably good business for the north London club to try to make pure profit on a former academy player like this in this era of Financial Fair Play.