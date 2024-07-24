Lack of desire from Newcastle to extend important player’s contract will see him leave

Newcastle could well have the edge over the teams expected to be around them at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign given that the lack of European football will afford their players the opportunity to rest.

Eddie Howe’s side have always played good football, however, the extra games last season and a relative lack of squad depth meant that injuries curtailed any likelihood of finishing in the top four reasonably early.

The Magpies haven’t gone gung-ho in the transfer window thanks to Financial Fair Play, despite the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) seemingly have untold riches to spend.

Kieran Trippier set to leave Newcastle

In order to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), Newcastle will seemingly also look to sell before they can buy.

One player whose future now seems to be away from St. James’ Park is England international right-back, Kieran Trippier.

According to the Northern ECHO, Trippier has entered into the final year of his contract and the club haven’t shown any sign of extending it.

With Saudi Pro League clubs set to firm up their interest, and Trippier understood to be earning £120,000 per week (Capology) at 33 years of age, it would seem to be a foregone conclusion that he will shortly move on.

That would allow Howe to promote Tino Livramento to a more permanent starting role, and give the club some money to play with in the budget as they look to strengthen elsewhere.

Though it isn’t clear as to whether Trippier himself is open to a move to the Pro League, he’s unlikely to be able to earn as much money elsewhere given his age.

Therefore, even if the move only turns out to be temporary, it would seem to be the most obvious next step.