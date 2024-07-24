Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in talented Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb according to reports.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for the English Champions who have only signed Brazilian winger Savio from French side Troyes for £30.8m.

City are currently in America on their pre-season tour as they step up preparations for the new season, but lost their first friendly 4-3 to Celtic.

Newcastle interested in Bobb

It’s unclear whether Pep Guardiola’s side will make any more additions this summer, but they will need to be wary of clubs looking to sign some of their talented youngsters before the window closes.

City are no strangers to selling young talent and have sold a number of their academy graduates over recent years.

Bobb is the latest name to be linked with a possible move away from the Etihad, and City will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the Cole Palmer situation.

GIVEMESPORT report that City have taken enquiries from clubs about whether they are open to letting the Norwegian leave on a permanent or temporary basis.

The report adds that Newcastle are among the teams who are keen on the talented youngster, whilst Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be monitoring the situation.

Bobb is competing with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and new signing Savio for a place in the City team.

City are in a strong position as Bobb still has five years left to run on his contract having signed a new deal in February.

The 21-year-old has a huge opportunity to impress in pre-season given the absence of a host of regular first team players, and he made an impact against Celtic by getting on the scoresheet.

Guardiola said in the aftermath of the Celtic defeat that Bobb has incredible potential and he will be hoping the youngster sticks around, with GIVEMESPORT adding he will be handed the opportunity for more game time if he does.

Bobb has made 26 appearances for City to date scoring two goals and providing two assists, and he’s got the ability to increase that tally next season providing he remains at the club.