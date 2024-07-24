Newcastle ace Joelinton issues important Bruno Guimaraes update

With pre-season already well underway for Newcastle United, the return of Bruno Guimaraes from Copa America duty will surely please Eddie Howe and the Brazilian’s team-mates, including countryman, Joelinton.

The pair have become two of the Toon Army’s most adored players, given their penchant for hard work and ability to turn defence into attack with ease.

Indeed, Joelinton has been transformed over the past couple of seasons since Howe took over, and has looked a completely different player to the one who played under Steve Bruce.

His marauding runs forward and his energy in midfield are a feature of Newcastle’s game, and that’s complemented by the trickery and tenacity of Guimaraes.

It was understood that the latter had a release clause which saw him available for part of this summer, however, it’s believed that this has now expired. Nevertheless, a player of his undoubted quality is always going to be coveted.

If Newcastle supporters were concerned that the Saudi Pro League, for example, would come calling, Joelinton has sought to put their minds at rest.

Joelinton’s positive words on Bruno Guimaraes

“I think Bruno’s going to stay,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian (subscription required).

“He tells me he’s going to come back next week and get ready for the season. I know him, he loves the club. He loves the fans, he enjoys his life in Newcastle.”

Of course you can never say never where football is concerned, and if an offer comes in that’s acceptable to both player and club, Guimaraes will move on.

Perhaps it’s somewhat fortunate that it would need to be an astronomical offer that would even tempt Newcastle to consider such a scenario.

The Shields Gazette noted that the player’s release clause was £100m in June, so the Magpies would almost certainly expect north of that figure, which would rule out all but a handful of clubs.

Given that none took advantage at that price, there certainly can’t be any appetite to pay more, so it would seem that the St. James’ Park faithful can rest easy for another window at least.