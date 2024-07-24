Exclusive: Newcastle still open to selling quality trio in the current transfer window

Newcastle United haven’t perhaps been as active in the transfer market as many experts may have expected, however, with over a month still left before the window slams shut for another few months, there’s plenty of time for the Magpies to get some decent business done.

Although not qualifying for European competition will have arguably been seen as a backward step for the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) project, it will afford Eddie Howe an entire campaign where his squad aren’t overloaded with extra games.

They will want to be successful in the domestic cup competitions of course, but their Champions League campaign last season really did take its toll, so a respite from constant injury concerns is likely to be a blessing.

Newcastle willing to sell three players to help kick-start their transfer window dealings

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of their transfer plans understand that all of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier continue to attract interest from several clubs.

The Magpies are open to selling all three if the right offer comes in during the current period because the associated cash windfall will then allow the club to work to bring in some more players themselves before the deadline.

Like every one of their opponents, Newcastle now have to be mindful of Financial Fair Play and staying within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Fortunately, it appears that the Saudi Pro League, whom PIF remain heavily involved with, will come calling for two of the three players.

CaughtOffside sources have been told that Al-Qadsiah are interested in the Magpies 33-year-old English right-back, Kieran Trippier, and 30-year-old Paraguayan right-winger, Miguel Almiron.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are also apparently monitoring Trippier’s situation, but have not yet made a move.

If none of the Saudi sides decide to follow up their initial interest for Trippier, his former club, Atletico Madrid, remains an option as well as Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

As of this moment, CaughtOffside sources further understand that no official bids have been lodged for Callum Wilson, though an expectation of the same over the next weeks is there.