Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano praises club’s ambitious transfer window as they target Arsenal man & more big names

Fabrizio Romano has praised the ambitious transfer window we’ve seen from Marseille so far this summer as they pursue Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and more big names.

OM have done well to bring in Roberto de Zerbi as their new manager, while Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also look like two promising signings, with Nketiah possibly set to be next.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano praised the work done by Marseille, who are continuing to make Gunners ace Nketiah one of their big targets, while they also want Valentin Carboni and a new goalkeeper.

It won’t be easy for Marseille or any other Ligue 1 clubs to close the gap on Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems they’re giving it their absolute best with the new additions and the change in manager, so it’s little wonder Romano has been left impressed by their approach to the market.

Nketiah transfer latest and praise for Marseille’s window

“Arsenal striker Nketiah remains a big target for Marseille in what has been an ambitious summer for them so far,” Romano said.

“Valentin Carboni is another big target but it’s not easy, while they also want a new goalkeeper for sure. Marseille are working on several deals, there’s more to come.

“So far, they’ve done great work and it has been an excellent window, also with the hiring of Roberto De Zerbi as manager. One of the best clubs on the market so far.”