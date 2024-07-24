Chelsea trying to get transfer done for €55m but quality alternative available for just €25m

Chelsea are reportedly trying to get a deal done for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion this summer, though it looks likely to be very expensive for them.

The exciting young Spaniard has been linked with the Blues on a number of occasions in recent times, and the latest on his future is that Atletico want as much as €70m for him, though the west London giants would ideally like to get a deal done for more like €55m, according to Give Me Sport.

Omorodion may be a fine young player with a big future in the game, but at the same time you can understand Chelsea feeling it would be a risk to over-pay for the relatively unproven 20-year-old, who still has some work to do to prove he’s someone capable of starting week in, week out for a top club.

Meanwhile, Give Me Sport add that CFC could also turn to Lille striker Jonathan David, who would be available for a lot cheaper as his asking price this summer is just €25m.

Omorodion or David transfer for Chelsea?

Clearly, David is not really up there with the very finest strikers in the game, but he’s still got a decent record in Ligue 1 and could fare better with a higher calibre of player around him, as he’d have at Stamford Bridge.

Still only 24, the Canada international could also still have plenty of room to improve, so it might be worth investing in this slightly cheaper option than going all in on a prospect like Omorodion, even if it might end up looking like the better deal in the long run.

There are no guarantees with such young players, so Chelsea might want to play it a bit safer after investing so much in other young talents like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson who haven’t really lived up to expectations yet.