Onana’s shirt number means £40m man is leaving Villa

Aston Villa have been one of the busiest teams in the Premier League this summer.

The Midlands club have spent heavily on new signings this summer and they have strengthened almost every position.

Unai Emery is preparing his team to fight in the Champions League next season after the Premier League club finished in the top four last season and qualified for Europe’s elite competition.

They will come up against the biggest clubs in Europe next season and in order to prepare for that, they have signed a number of new players including midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton.

The signing of Onana has taken Villa’s spending to £150million this summer.

In a video posted by the club’s account on Youtube, the Belgian midfielder was seen wearing the number 24 shirt.

Onana can be clearly seen in the video wearing the training kit with number 24 on it.

According to HITC, this suggests that striker Jhon Duran is heading out of the club as the Colombian striker’s number has been given to Onana.

The striker has been linked with a move away from the club and Chelsea, West Ham United and others have shown interest in his services.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the striker but it looks highly likely that he is heading out of the club for more playing opportunities.