Number nine jersey at Man United in good hands following latest change

The number nine jersey at Man United will be worn by Rasmus Hojlund this season, the Manchester club has confirmed, with the Danish striker ready to fire the Red Devils into the future.

The 21-year-old moved to Old Trafford last summer as part of a £72m deal with Atalanta, which placed a lot of pressure on the youngster’s shoulders, especially when he was Erik ten Hag’s only fit forward for the majority of last season.

Hojlund opted to wear the number 11 shirt for his first season at the Premier League giants but with Anthony Martial departing Man United at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, that freed up the number nine jersey at the Manchester club.

The Denmark international will don the famous number for United this season, the Manchester outfit have confirmed and will follow in the footsteps of legends such as Andy Cole and Dimitar Berbatov.

This will place extra pressure on the striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month, however, Hojlund is expected to deliver.

The 2024/25 campaign is massive for Rasmus Hojlund at Man United

Hojlund’s time in the Premier League started very slow, but once he netted his first goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, they would start to fly in. The Danish talent would go on to score in six consecutive matches and that led to a brighter second half of the season.

The 21-year-old finished the campaign with 16 goals and two assists across 43 games in all competitions and having now felt the pressure of being a Manchester United player, fans of the club will expect more from their main striker this season.

Joshua Zirkzee has been signed to take some of the pressure off of Hojlund but it will be the Denmark international whom Ten Hag will be looking to for goals.

Wearing the number nine should give the youngster a lift as big things are expected from the United striker over the coming months.