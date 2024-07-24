Man United expecting improved Premier League bid for £30m star who wants to stay at Old Trafford

Man United are expecting Premier League rivals Fulham to make another bid for Scott McTominay before the end of the summer transfer window.

The London club are interested in bringing the Scotland star to Craven Cottage ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month as Marco Silva looks to replace Joao Palhinha, who left to join Bayern Munich.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club have placed a £30m price tag on the 27-year-old and are believed to have rejected a bid from Fulham this week as it fell below this valuation, reports talkSPORT.

The Cottagers are expected to return with an improved offer for McTominay with Sky Sports reporting that the Red Devils are anticipating a new proposal.

This bid is very likely to be the £30m asking price as Fulham will want to get the deal done and dusted having not added to their squad so far this summer. However, they may find it hard to convince the United midfielder to move as the 27-year-old’s priority is to stay at Old Trafford and will hope to do enough throughout the 2024/25 campaign to earn a new contract.

Should Man United allow Scott McTominay to leave?

McTominay is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2025, therefore, this summer is the ideal time for Man United to bring in good money for the 27-year-old.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new central midfielder and are pursuing deals for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte and free agent Adrien Rabiot. According to L’Equipe, United will need to part ways with €70m to secure the services of the Uruguay international, while Rabiot is likely to demand large wages.

To make one of these deals happen, Man United need to sell and their only options are McTominay or Casemiro, with the Brazilian being the harder of the two to move on due to his high wages.

The Scottish midfielder was a big player last season for Erik ten Hag but will need to be sacrificed this summer in order for the Manchester club to take steps forward and the Premier League giants should accept a £30m bid if it arrives from Fulham.