Bundesliga trio chasing 22-year-old Liverpool talent, Arne Slot looks set to lose the player

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is now believed to want to leave the Premier League side as a trio of Bundesliga clubs chase the Dutch centre-back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The new head coach of the Reds, Arne Slot, has been assessing Van den Berg during the Merseyside club’s pre-season preparations so far and is believed to be impressed with the young centre-back.

The Dutch star has been included in Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States and even though there is a place at centre-back up for grabs at Anfield ahead of the new season getting underway next month, the 22-year-old is believed to want to leave the Premier League giants.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim have entered the race for Van den Berg.

They join two of their German rivals Mainz 05 and VFB Stuttgart in wanting to sign the Liverpool star this summer with talks having taken place between Hoffenheim and the Dutch star as the player now wants to leave Anfield.

The Merseyside club are demanding €20m to part ways with Van den Berg as it remains to be seen which of the Bundesliga trio will submit an official proposal.

Sepp van den Berg set for Liverpool exit amid German interest

It is a surprise that Van den Berg has made the decision to leave Liverpool so early with the Reds yet to play a match during their pre-season tour of America.

The centre-back may already feel that he will not get the minutes he wants at Anfield this season and thinks that a permanent move to Germany will benefit his career more in the long run.

The Dutch talent enjoyed a successful season on loan at Mainz last season, where he featured in 33 Bundesliga games for the club, scoring three goals throughout the campaign; so the centre-back is used to German football.

A move to Stuttgart would likely appeal to the 22-year-old more due to their participation in the Champions League next season but a return to familiar territory in Mainz could also be appealing.