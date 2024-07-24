Premier League club expected to bid again for transfer of Arsenal midfielder

Fulham are reportedly expected to bid again for the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe as they look for a replacement for Joao Palhinha in that area of their squad this summer.

Palhinha left for Bayern Munich earlier in this window and now Fulham could do with making some changes to strengthen in the middle of the park, with Smith Rowe looking like someone who could realistically be available due to his lack of playing time at the Emirates Stadium recently.

See below for this latest report on Sky Sports News, with Fulham and Crystal Palace mentioned as being among Smith Rowe’s suitors, with the England international surely in need of more playing time at this stage of his career…

Fulham are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe ? pic.twitter.com/p5IiKq9Uox — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2024

Smith Rowe came up through Arsenal’s academy and initially looked like he could have a big future with the Gunners after doing well when he first broke into the first-team.

However, Mikel Arteta has quite quickly lifted the standards at the Emirates to make Arsenal more serious contenders for major trophies, which means it has now become that bit harder for Smith Rowe to be an automatic starter.

The 23-year-old is surely good enough, however, to play regularly for numerous other Premier League clubs, and it seems like Fulham could be a good step for him to get his career back on track.

The fact that Smith Rowe is homegrown could also be beneficial for Arsenal due to Financial Fair Play reasons, which is why we’re also seeing rumours about the potential departures of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

Nketiah is wanted by Ligue 1 giants Marseille as they show their ambition this summer under new manager Roberto de Zerbi, while Nelson was linked with Premier League new-boys Leicester City earlier today by Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Leicester City open talks with Arsenal for Reiss Nelson. Loan deal with obligation to buy, in talks over financial terms with Arsenal. Leicester, confident they can persuade Nelson if the clubs come to terms as he previously worked with Steve Cooper. pic.twitter.com/9F8VGpMgau — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

Arsenal could surely do with replacing Smith Rowe in midfield if he does leave, and Mikel Merino is one name being linked by Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside.