After winning the 2023/24 Championship playoffs, Southampton are preparing for life back in the Premier League.

The Saints suffered relegation in 2022/23 but accrued 87 points last season to finish fourth in the Championship, directly behind Leeds United, who they beat 1-0 at Wembley to seal their return to the top flight.

Southampton will therefore be welcoming England’s biggest and best teams to St Mary’s once again.

Tickets for Southampton home games are generally in high demand, especially when they’re playing Premier League football.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Southampton?

How to buy Southampton tickets

Tickets for Southampton home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Southampton membership costs £30 per season for adults.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Southampton tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Southampton tickets?

About St. Mary’s Stadium

St. Mary’s Stadium opened in August 2001, bringing an end to Southampton’s long stay at their original home of The Dell.

The current capacity of St. Mary’s Stadium is 32,384.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

