St James’ Park visit convinced defender to move to Newcastle United

There can be few better grounds in the Premier League than Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park.

Unlike many new stadiums, the Magpies home is slap bang in the middle of the city centre and just a stone’s throw away from the shops, bars and restaurants.

With a capacity of 52,000, it remains one of the bigger grounds in the English top-flight, and given the fervour of the local support, it’s little wonder than Lloyd Kelly was impressed when he played there for Bournemouth.

It was a big reason behind his decision to move up north, along with the fact that he would be playing for the manager who had originally signed him whilst in charge at the Cherries, Eddie Howe.

“When we came up to play Newcastle last season you felt the atmosphere, you saw the size of the stadium, you felt the club,” Kelly said to Newcastle World.

“Although I was on the opposing team, I still walked away thinking ‘this is a big club and this is where I want to be playing my football’. It is definitely a huge club and the fans are part of it.”