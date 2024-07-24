Surprise at Arsenal that’s likely to have immediate implications for Jakub Kiwior

The new Premier League season begins in just over three weeks time, and Arsenal will once again be looking to topple Man City from their perch at the top of the table.

Aside from Liverpool in 2020, no other team has won the English top-flight title in the past seven seasons.

It’s a phenomenal record and one that you wouldn’t bet against City extending in 2024/25.

Arsenal’s decision on Jakub Kiwior could come back to bite them

The Gunners need to therefore ensure that they have a squad capable of putting pressure on Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers from first until last – again.

Last season saw the North Londoners produce some of their best work yet under Mikel Arteta, with the level of Arsenal’s performance in some games being absolutely phenomenal.

Perhaps never better than when they beat West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium.

That game was over by half-time by which point the visitors had eased into a 4-0 lead, and that saw a mass exodus from disgruntled Hammers fans.

It wasn’t the only brilliant performance from Mikel Arteta’s side, though it still wasn’t enough to topple the Cityzens.

With more than a month left of the current transfer window, there’s enough time for the Gunners to ensure that they’re in the conversation for certain players.

They’ll also need to trim the fat from what they already have in situ, and that could include Jakub Kiwior.

??? Arsenal have not received any approach from Inter for Jakub Kiwior, nothing agreed even on player side. Kiwior remains available on the market but Arsenal now want permanent move or loan with mandatory clause. He could leave as Calafiori is joining #AFC. pic.twitter.com/rmIzpo5CoC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

However, as CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, notes, somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal will only now sell the player on a permanent deal or a loan with mandatory buy option.

That could well put off potential buyers who would perhaps prefer a loan without the mandatory clause, given that the player only made 11 starts for the North Londoners in the Premier League last season, per WhoScored.

If the 24-year-old is up to scratch then any interested parties can make a bid accordingly.

By insisting that clubs buy him regardless, it could well put them off and mean that the Pole has to endure another relatively unproductive season at the Emirates Stadium.