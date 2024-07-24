Ivan Toney is prepared to allow his contract to run down and leave Brentford on a free next summer according to talkSPORT.

Toney was part of the England squad that made the final of Euro 2024, and he scored in the penalty shootout victory against Switzerland in the quarter finals.

The 28-year-old is hoping for a big move away from the Bees this summer, but so far progress appears to be slow on a departure.

Toney prepared to run his contract down

The England international returned to action earlier this year following an eight month ban for breaching betting rules.

The striker scored four goals in 17 appearances last season, which all came in his first five games back from his ban.

The Athletic have reported that last summer Toney would have been worth between £80m-£100m, but now he’s understood to be valued at around £50m.

Toney had attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in January but a move to either club failed to materialise.

The striker is due back at Brentford next week after the club’s pre-season tour of Portugal, and a decision is likely to be taken on his future soon, with the chances of a new deal being signed highly unlikely.

However, talkSPORT have reported that Toney would be prepared to run his contract down and leave on a free next summer.

The report adds that the two Premier League clubs who have expressed the most interest are West Ham and Tottenham, with Toney hoping Spurs make a move, whilst clubs in Saudi Arabia are also thought to be interested.

Toney had been linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this summer, but they have subsequently signed Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, whilst Arsenal and Chelsea appear to have completely cooled their interest.

With teams now into the swing of pre-season and the new campaign drawing nearer, Toney will certainly be a player to keep an eye on, and it’s surprising that more clubs seemingly aren’t interested in a player of his quality.