AC Milan have had fresh contact with Tottenham over the transfer of Emerson Royal, but the two clubs still haven’t agreed a fee according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A side have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old, but so far they haven’t been prepared to meet Tottenham’s valuation.

Spurs are open to selling a number of players this summer, with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg recently joining Marseille, and Royal could be next to follow him out the exit door at the north London club.

Milan and Spurs still in talks over Royal

Milan are in the market for a right back this summer and have identified the Brazilian as a player they want, but negotiations reportedly went cold earlier this month with Spurs still wanting more than €20m for the former Barcelona man.

However, Romano has provided an update on the situation and reported that fresh contact has taken place between the two clubs as they look to come to an agreement.

He took to X.com and said:

“AC Milan had new contacts with Tottenham for Emerson Royal. There’s still almost €3m difference between fee offered and proposal received. Personal terms agreed in May, talks still ongoing between the two clubs.”

??? AC Milan had new contacts with Tottenham for Emerson Royal. There’s still almost €3m difference between fee offered and proposal received. Personal terms agreed in May, talks still ongoing between the two clubs. pic.twitter.com/GvlXHv1KYj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

The Brazilian made 24 appearances in all competitions last season, with 22 of those coming in the Premier League, and if he were to leave then Spurs would need to find a replacement to act as back up for Pedro Porro.

Royal joined Spurs from Spanish giants Barcelona back in 2021 and still has two years remaining on his deal having signed a five year contract with the club.

It would seem likely that an agreement will eventually be reached given both clubs are back in talks, and a switch to the San Siro would see Royal play Champions League football next season.