Tottenham lead Premier League winners Man City in race to sign English midfielder

Tottenham lead Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The England international has been linked with a move to the biggest Premier League clubs this summer.

After his fine performances for Crystal Palace last season, when he helped the club finish in the top half of the Premier League table, a number of clubs have noticed his growth.

He was picked to become a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad this summer for the European Championship.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are currently leading the race to sign the midfielder, who reportedly has a £60 million plus £8 million add-ons release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims that Spurs have made significant progress in signing the England international, surpassing Man City’s interest.

Crook said:

“They’re keen on Eze as well. I reported that on the transfer notebook a few weeks ago. Tottenham’s interest is genuine, but they need to shift players on.

I would say that Tottenham’s interest is more advanced (than City’s) in terms of this summer. With City, it would depend on De Bruyne leaving and we don’t think that will happen this summer, probably more likely next.”

Under Oliver Glasner’s guidance at Selhurst Park last season, Eze excelled with 11 goals and 4 assists in 27 Premier League matches.

Along with Michael Olise, he finished the season with fine form for Palace and completely transformed the Eagles and made them a competitive force.

Tottenham hold concrete interest in Eberechi Eze

Spurs have admired the midfielder for a long time and this summer they are getting serious with their interest in the player.

Eze would enjoy his football at the Tottenham Stadium under Ange Postecoglou, who likes to give freedom to his attacking players and offer them the opportunity to express themselves.

Spurs squad would get a creative addition if they bring Eze to the club and the likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min will enjoy the opportunity to play with a teammate like the English midfielder.