Tottenham on the verge of completing the signing of exciting winger, confirms Romano

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of securing the signing of promising South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang.

The news, shared by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account, indicates that the agreement is in the final stages, with medicals set to follow shortly.

He stated:

“Tottenham are closing in on deal to sign 2006 born winger Min-hyuk Yang from Gangwon FC. Agreement being completed and then medical tests to follow.”

"Tottenham are closing in on deal to sign 2006 born winger Min-hyuk Yang from Gangwon FC. Agreement being completed and then medical tests to follow." — Fabrizio Romano, July 24, 2024

Tottenham’s recent transfer strategy appears to be focusing on investing in promising youngsters

This move is consistent with Tottenham’s recent strategy of signing young, exciting talents. Over the past few transfer windows, Spurs have bolstered their squad with the likes of Ashley Phillips, Lucas Bergvall, Alejo Veliz, Luka Vušković, and Archie Gray, showcasing their commitment to investing in future superstars.

And it looks like Min-hyuk Yang is going to be their next acquisition.

Min-hyuk Yang has already made a significant impact at the youth level, earning recognition for his standout performances. The versatile forward primarily operates on the right wing but can play on the left as well. His dribbling ability and speed have made him a formidable presence on the field.

Yang made history last month by becoming the first high school professional player in K League 1, and he holds the record as the youngest goalscorer in the league’s history.

This year alone, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 24 K League 1 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.