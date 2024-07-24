Transfer news: Ugarte Man United, Merino Arsenal, Liverpool star’s future, Osimhen latest & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Latest on Ugarte to Manchester United amid Fofana links

Manchester United had some conversations with Monaco to understand the availability of players like Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson, but my understanding is that, internally, the main names Man United are discussing for the midfield is PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, and Sofyan Amrabat.

For Amrabat, they didn’t trigger the buy option, but it remains a possibility for them to discuss different terms with Fiorentina. And for Ugarte, they remain in conversations with Paris Saint-Germain, while they have an agreement with the player. I’m hearing there are contacts ongoing between Man United and PSG since June, not official bids accepted or rejected – it’s a constant dialogue between the clubs. Ugarte remains on Man United’s list and he said yes last week, so now it depends on Manchester United. But as I previously said, it was always going to take some days to decide after they spent big money on Leny Yoro.

On Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern insist on €50m, but United want to pay add-ons as part of the structure, rather than €50m guaranteed. De Ligt keeps waiting for Man United and is hoping for the move, but at the moment outgoings are really important for the Red Devils, so it could take some time to see what happens between the clubs.

Remember as well that this story also impacts Jonathan Tah, who has an agreement to join Bayern, but who is waiting for De Ligt to leave as part of the domino, so let’s see what happens, but the Dutch defender is waiting and hoping to join Man United.

Bayern and PSG battle for Desire Doue

One of the stories of the day is the big fight going on between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for Desire Doue. The Rennes youngster, born in 2005, is one of the best French talents around and is valued by his club at around €60m.

Yesterday, Bayern presented a new bid for Doue, worth almost €55m, while Vincent Kompany has also been insisting on the player side to present the project. However, Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely still there, because it’s crucial to note that Doue himself has still not decided which club he wants to join.

My feeling after speaking to sources is that PSG are really convinced they can reach an agreement – they are preparing a new proposal and want to close the deal as soon as possible on the player side. Let’s see what happens, but it’s going to be one of the most interesting battles of this summer’s transfer window.

Xavi Simons now more likely to join Leipzig

I’ve always said that, despite links with Manchester United and other English clubs, it was always between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich for Xavi Simons this summer. And now Leipzig are increasingly confident and almost convinced that Simons will be their player next season after increasingly positive contacts between Leipzig and the player’s representatives.

Paris Saint-Germain are also aware of the player’s decision, with Leipzig the big favourites. It’s not done yet, because Bayern will try until the end to change the situation, but as of this moment, the clear favourites are Leipzig to keep Simons for one more season on loan.

And it’s worth pointing out again that PSG only want a loan, as I told you in April, May and June – no permanent transfer this summer. It could be a permanent transfer in 2025, but not this summer. Either way, it’s a fantastic signing for Leipzig after they also extended the contract of Benjamin Sesko and also of their manager Marco Rose.

If Bayern cannot sign Simons, then there could be other alternatives to watch. Dani Olmo has been on Bayern’s list since May, but it will depend on the evolutions on the Simons and Desire Doue negotiations. There’s still no bid for Olmo, but it could be one to watch in the next weeks for several clubs. Leipzig are open to selling if the proposal will be around €60m.

What next for Victor Osimhen as PSG deal stalls?

I keep being asked about the situation of Victor Osimhen – my information is that ten days ago PSG had the green light from Osimhen over a transfer, so he’s open to the move and wants to join. So, what happened? Napoli had some negotiations with PSG, but the Ligue 1 giants said no to including Lee Kang-in in the deal, and said no to paying Osimhen’s release clause.

The only way for PSG to do the deal is for a reduced price, so let’s see what happens, but in the last 24-48 hours, PSG director Luis Campos spoke to Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani to reassure them that they will be PSG’s strikers for next season.

Still, the market is long, and even if this deal is not advancing, it’s not off yet. My understanding is that Osimhen still wants to leave Napoli and that Napoli also want to sign Romelu Lukaku. This is the plan, and Napoli already have an agreement with Lukaku, so they have to find a solution for Osimhen.

Let’s see if PSG will return, but at the moment they are very clear in not proceeding with this deal on those conditions. Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen many times, but the reality is that they never wanted to pay his release clause at Napoli, or the player’s salary, which is around €11-12m net per season. This is too expensive for Chelsea, and so this is why it has always been a complicated deal for them.

Jadon Sancho on PSG’s list

More on PSG as I can confirm that Jadon Sancho is also one of the names on their list this summer. There is still no direct contact made with Manchester United, so at the moment this is not a proper negotiation, but Sancho is one of the names PSG have on their shortlist for the left winger position.

PSG’s fist target for that position was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Napoli are not selling him, so PSG are considering other options, and Sancho is one of them, though not the only one. There’s still no bid, but it’s an interest that PSG have confirmed to the agents of the player.

Let’s see if this will develop into a negotiation, but that will also depend on what Manchester United want to do. For now, Sancho is back in Erik ten Hag’s squad for pre-season, so let’s see how well they work together and how that situation evolves in the next days and weeks.

In other news…

Mikel Merino – Despite links with Chelsea and Manchester United, I’m only aware of Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s interest. Still, at the moment there has been no official bid to Real Sociedad yet, so let’s see how it goes in the next days. Arsenal’s focus now is on completing the Riccardo Calafiori deal. But in my opinion Merino would be an excellent signing; quality, consistency, good on international stage, he’s a good opportunity on the market with just one year left on his deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – There’s still no substantial update now on Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future, despite reports on plans for a new contract. Liverpool want to keep him, we know that, but there’s still no substantial update on this one. We have to wait. Real Madrid are attentive as we said in March, it’s not a new story; nothing has changed in the recent days.

Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal striker Nketiah remains a big target for Marseille in what has been an ambitious summer for them so far. Valentin Carboni is another big target but it’s not easy, while they also want a new goalkeeper for sure. Marseille are working on several deals, there’s more to come. So far, they’ve done great work and it has been an excellent window, also with the hiring of Roberto De Zerbi as manager. One of the best clubs on the market so far.