Journalist names two Liverpool players who are heading out of Anfield this summer

Liverpool have been quiet in the summer transfer window so far.

After losing Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian this summer, the Reds were expected to be active in the transfer market to replace their outgoing players.

However, among the biggest Premier League clubs, they have been the only one who have not made a new signing yet.

With the arrival of new manager Arne Slot, a lot is expected to be changed at the club in terms of the players the club will target and also the players who will be allowed to leave.

Latest report has suggested that two Liverpool defenders could leave the club after not being spotted in Slot’s training sessions.

Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio have not been seen training at Liverpool and both the defenders are heading out of the club.

According to journalist James Pearce, who wrote in the Athletic:

“Centre-backs Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are expected to leave. The duo have found themselves training with the under-21s rather than Slot’s senior squad during pre-season.

“Williams, 23, is attracting interest from Turkey as well as several League One clubs, while there is interest in Koumetio from Scotland and France.”

The new Liverpool manager is looking to shape the squad differently to how former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp did.

Despite Liverpool being inactive in the market, a new defender and possibly a wide attacker is still expected to be signed by the club.

Liverpool need to move quickly to sign transfer targets

It remains to be seen who those players will be but it is pretty clear that the Reds have missed out on their primary targets by delaying their moves.

Leny Yoro has joined Manchester United while Nico Williams is likely to join Barcelona.

Newcastle United are confident of keeping Anthony Gordon at the club after Eddie Howe made his intentions clear.

The Reds will now have to focus on other targets and before any other signing, they should get a new centre-back who can partner Virgil Van Dijk in defense next season.