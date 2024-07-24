Manchester United are said to be in a constant dialogue with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Ugarte is the main target for Man Utd in midfield at the moment, despite there also being some recent links with Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

Romano explained that it’s true that the Red Devils had some contacts with Monaco to assess the availability of players like Fofana and Vanderson, but talks are ongoing over Ugarte as their priority in that area of the pitch.

The 23-year-old looked an exciting talent during his time at former club Sporting Lisbon, but it’s fair to say things haven’t quite worked out for him at PSG and it might be a good time for him to try a new challenge in order to ensure he keeps playing regularly.

United need a defensive midfielder of this type, with Erik ten Hag surely likely to be keen to bring in a young replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Casemiro, while it also remains to be seen what will happen with Sofyan Amrabat after his loan spell at Old Trafford.

Ugarte transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s update on Man Utd’s talks with PSG

“Manchester United had some conversations with Monaco to understand the availability of players like Youssouf Fofana and Vanderson, but my understanding is that, internally, the main names Man United are discussing for the midfield is PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, and Sofyan Amrabat,” Romano said.

“For Amrabat, they didn’t trigger the buy option, but it remains a possibility for them to discuss different terms with Fiorentina.

“And for Ugarte, they remain in conversations with Paris Saint-Germain, while they have an agreement with the player. I’m hearing there are contacts ongoing between Man United and PSG since June, not official bids accepted or rejected – it’s a constant dialogue between the clubs.

“Ugarte remains on Man United’s list and he said yes last week, so now it depends on Manchester United. But as I previously said, it was always going to take some days to decide after they spent big money on Leny Yoro.”