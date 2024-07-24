Unprecedented scenes in Olympics as VAR rules out Argentina’s goal after 2 hours resulting in a Morocco win

The opening match between Argentina and Morocco in the men’s Olympic football tournament ended in chaotic and unprecedented circumstances.

Morocco led 2-1 as the game entered stoppage time, but Argentina’s Cristian Medina equalised in the 90+16th minute, raising eyebrows due to the unusually long stoppage time.

The referee seemingly only blew the final whistle after Argentina had scored, leading to huge anger among Moroccan supporters.

This dramatic equaliser led to an eruption among Morocco fans, who stormed the pitch and threw objects at players, forcing the referee to suspend the game. The chaotic scenes saw both teams hurriedly leave the field as security worked to restore order.

Two hours later, after the fans had vacated the venue, the players were recalled to finish the match behind closed doors. In the empty stadium, VAR reviewed Medina’s goal and ruled it offside.

Following a 20-minute warm-up, the final three minutes of the match were played, with Morocco holding onto their lead to secure a 2-1 victory.

