Former Aston Villa captain, Gabby Agbonlahor, has given his opinion on new Aston Villa signing, Amadou Onana, and it’s safe to say he’s a fan.

Unai Emery has steered the Villains into the Champions League for the first time since the competition was rebranded in the early 1990s, and the Spaniard has bought well already in the current transfer window.

Onana is just 22 years of age but was the powerhouse of Everton’s squad last season.

“He is just in there, solid as a rock, try and get past me if you dare, you are going down with an injury, you are going down with a blow to the face, you are not getting past me in there, and I can play,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I am not just a big defensive midfielder in that position, I can get the ball, I can play, I can make it tick.

“He can get forward as well, he is strong at running with the ball, he is only 22. We forget that sometimes because it feels like he has been at Everton for five, six years. He has been at Everton for two years. 17 games for Belgium, still learning his trade, he is going to get better and better.

“And playing for a manager, no offence to Sean Dyche, done very well for Everton, but going from Sean Dyche to a manager like Unai Emery, he is going to get so much more out of his game.”

Pictures from talkSPORT via Facebook Watch