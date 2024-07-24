West Ham are one of four Premier League club’s interested in AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers according to reports.

It’s a new era at the London Stadium with Julen Lopetegui now in charge following the departure of David Moyes, and West Ham have been strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.

The Hammers have signed Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme, defender Max Kilman and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, but they are looking to complete more deals.

West Ham interested in Saelemaekers

The London Stadium outfit are believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements and have recently been linked with Leeds star Crysencio Summerville, whilst they are believed to also hold an interest in Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.

The Hammers are looking for more support for star players Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus, who they relied on a lot last season.

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato have reported West Ham are one of four Premier League clubs interested in Belgian winger Saelemaekers.

The report adds that Leicester, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the 25-year-old, with Milan valuing the winger at around €20m.

Saelemaekers, who has two years left on his contract spent last season on loan at Bologna and helped the club qualify for the Champions League.

The winger scored four goals and provided three assists in 30 league appearances, but Bologna are unlikely to sign him permanently.

The Belgium international joined Milan from Anderlecht in 2020, and is predominantly a right winger, who can also play on the left, which could appeal to the Hammers.

West Ham are still keen to further strengthen their defensive options and are looking at both centre back and right back.

The Hammers have recently been linked with moves for Trevoh Chalobah and Fikayo Tomori, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a target at right back.

The hunt for a new striker continues and the club do hold interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, but a move has yet to materialise.