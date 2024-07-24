West Ham agreed £30m deal for striker but move is off

West Ham United reportedly agreed a £30million transfer deal for Lille striker Jonathan David, though the deal is now off as they’ve pulled out.

The Canada international has shone in Ligue 1 and it’s long earned him links with Premier League clubs, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also said to have shown an interest in him in recent times.

West Ham, however, seriously stepped up their efforts to sign David, according to the Sun, only to then decide against the deal due to the fact that they’d also have to stump up a massive £10m to the player’s agent.

David is a fine player who could surely strengthen this West Ham side, but they also can’t break the bank for the 24-year-old.

West Ham have also been linked with Ivan Toney, John Duran and other strikers this summer, but it remains to be seen who’ll they’ll end up going for as their priority now.

David surely won’t have too much trouble finding other suitors soon, but for now his future remains somewhat in limbo after this failed move to West Ham.

Lille will probably want this saga to be resolved as soon as possible so they can begin to plan for a replacement signing and preparing their squad for next season.