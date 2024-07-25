Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is reportedly eager to leave the club this summer as he wants more playing time and ideally to live in a warmer climate.

That’s according to a report from the Athletic, who add that Man City are prepared to listen to offers for around £60million plus a likely further £17m in add-ons for the Argentina international, though that would be too expensive for his main suitors Atletico Madrid.

This could end up being a problematic saga for City, who would surely ideally rather keep a talent like Alvarez at the club, even if he’s not likely to be first choice for Pep Guardiola’s side any time soon due to the presence of Erling Haaland up front.

Alvarez is a fine squad player, however, and offers versatility as he can also play alongside Haaland, either as a wide-forward or possibly even in a deeper number ten role.

It makes sense, however, that Alvarez himself is keen to go somewhere where he’d perhaps get more of a guarantee of regular starts, so it will be interesting to see how this develops, as there would surely be some clubs out there who’d be willing to pay big for the 24-year-old.

Alvarez transfer: Where next for the Manchester City forward?

Atletico seemingly can’t afford Alvarez at City’s current price, but could anyone else realistically enter into the conversation?

Paris Saint-Germain could perhaps be a name to watch, with Jonathan Johnson discussing the potential deal in his exclusive Daily Briefing column last week.

It remains to be seen if PSG will push ahead with a move for Alvarez, but they could surely do with bringing in a new attacking player after the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer.

Ben Jacobs also previously told CaughtOffside that Chelsea could be another team to watch in the race for Alvarez, and they’d also surely benefit from a signing up front this summer after the inconsistent form of Nicolas Jackson last season.