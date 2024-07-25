Agent says there’s “concrete possibility” of Man Utd signing midfielder following major development

Football agent Giulio Tedeschi has suggested there is now a stronger possibility of Sofyan Amrabat returning to Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window.

The Morocco international spent last season on loan at Man Utd and had a mixed spell, starting slowly at Old Trafford before showing some signs of improvement towards the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils could still do with further additions in midfield this summer, so it seems there is a decent chance that Amrabat could come back to the club despite there not yet being any moves towards extending the loan or making the transfer permanent.

It may be that the Amrabat saga was held up by Erik ten Hag’s future taking some time to be resolved at the end of last season, but now Tedeschi thinks the Dutch tactician committing to staying at the club will increase the chances of Amrabat returning.

Amrabat transfer latest discussed by agent

Discussing the 27-year-old’s future as he spoke to to Firenze Viola, Tedeschi said: “Right now, in my opinion there is a concrete possibility of bringing Amrabat back to Manchester United. In my opinion there was some doubt also because it was not known whether Ten Hag would stay.

“Now that it’s certain that he will stay, there are grounds to think about bringing Amrabat back even on loan with obligation, or at a lower figure. The United solution is the easiest.”

United may also look at other options for that defensive midfield role this summer, with Fabrizio Romano telling CaughtOffside about the constant dialogue over potentially signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Amrabat has shown what he can do at MUFC, but since he didn’t exactly set the world alight, one imagines there’ll be plenty of fans who’d prefer a new signing like Ugarte to come in in that position.