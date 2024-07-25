Major Liverpool star to miss entire pre-season tour after taking “small injury” into Euro 2024

Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson for all three games of their pre-season tour of the United States as the left-back continues to recover from an injury.

The Scotland international has travelled with the Reds to America but will not participate in any matches reports The Athletic. The full-back went into the Euros nursing an ankle injury and throughout the upcoming two weeks in the US, the 30-year-old will undergo rehab for the issue.

Speaking to the press on Thursday ahead of Liverpool playing Real Betis in Pittsburgh on Friday night, Arne Slot provided an update on Robertson’s fitness.

“He’s not fully fit yet,” the new Reds head coach said. “We are expecting him to be fully fit maybe just after the end of the tour. He took a small injury into the Euros. Afterwards, he needed to recover from that.”

Following the Betis match, Liverpool will take on Arsenal in Philadelphia and Man United in South Carolina within the space of four days.

The next game Robertson could be available for is the Merseyside club’s final pre-season clash with Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, a match Slot will hope to have all his players available for.

Andy Robertson one of many pre-season problems for Arne Slot at Liverpool

Robertson is not the only problem Slot has had to address during Liverpool’s pre-season preparations as the new Reds boss has not had all of his squad to work with due to players going deep into Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Pre-season is a crucial period for a new manager as he needs to implement his ideas into his squad. With the majority of Liverpool’s best players missing, this could affect the way they start the 2024/25 campaign.

Fans of the Reds will need to be patient with Slot throughout his first year at Anfield as many factors could make it a tough opening season for the former Feyenoord boss on Merseyside.