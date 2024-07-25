Brilliant Arsenal ace open to £35m switch to Premier League rivals

As the new Premier League season appears over the horizon, so Mikel Arteta will be getting his Arsenal side ready for another title tilt.

They’ve gradually edged closer to Man City over the past few seasons, and the Spaniard will surely be hoping that with a few studious transfer deals, the Gunners will finally get over the line.

It would be their first title in over 20 years should they land it, and it’d stop Pep Guardiola becoming the first manager in the English top-flight to win five titles in a row. Incredibly, it would be their seventh in eight years if they could achieve it.

There’s no secret to what will be required from the North Londoners; hard work, desire, goals and a bit of luck along the way.

Fulham set to land Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal

Every single player needs to be at it every week, and if they can retain their high level throughout 2024/25, there’s no reason why the trophy won’t be held aloft at the Emirates Stadium next May.

One player that’s unlikely to be basking in any potential glory, however, is brilliant attacking midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe.

? EXCLUSIVE: Fulham close to reaching agreement with Arsenal to sign Emile Smith Rowe. Talks over move worth up to £35m; would be record recruit for #FFC + match biggest #AFC sale. If deal struck 23yo expected to do medical & finalise terms @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/NGElac5XXD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 24, 2024

As The Athletic’s transfer expert, David Ornstein, noted on X (formerly Twitter), the 23-year-old is expected to undergo a medical and finalise terms with London rivals, Fulham, after the Cottagers made a bid for his services worth up to £35m.

Given that the player didn’t complete a single 90 minutes during 2023/24 (WhoScored), there’s a cogent argument that he won’t be missed by the Gunners, but he’s still a supreme young talent who, if he stays free of injury, could have a real impact at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal might well end up regretting letting a player with so much of his career ahead of him leave at this point.