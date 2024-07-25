Aston Villa in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund striker

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund is being monitored by Aston Villa, according to Daily Mail.

The Premier League club sold Moussa Diaby this week and now they are looking to replace the attacker.

Villa managed to get £60m for Diaby, who was only with the team for one season and helped the club get a huge profit on him.

Chelsea and Juventus are also interested in signing the Dortmund attacker, who was among his club’s best players in the Champions League final.

Unai Emery is looking to make additions to his squad as his team prepares to feature in the Champions League next season.

They have made high profile signings like Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen already this summer.

Over the last two seasons, Adeyemi has made 66 appearances and scored 14 goals, and Villa are interested in expanding their offensive alternatives.

Munich native Adeyemi is a German international, yet this summer he was left out of their team for Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract when he moved from RB Salzburg in Austria to Dortmund in the summer of 2022; meaning he has three more years left on it.

Dortmund are prepared to sell for an estimated £35 million and with Villa selling Diaby and getting good money for him, they are keen to sign the Bundesliga player.