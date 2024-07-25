Aston Villa have “moved in the recent days” to sign defensive target

Aston Villa have made additions to their squad this summer as manager Unai Emery prepares his squad to fight in the Champions League next season.

The Midlands club finished in the Premier League top four against all the odds and qualified for the Champions League.

They have added players in the midfield, particularly in the defensive midfield position as well as on the left-back and the left-wing position.

Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Jaden Philogene and others have arrived at Villa Park and more arrivals are expected soon.

In terms of strengthening the defense of the team, Villa are eyeing a move for Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the update about their pursuit of the young defender.

🚨 Dean Huijsen, expected to decide his next club very soon as Bournemouth and Stuttgart are pushing to get it done this week. Wolfsburg, AS Monaco, Aston Villa have also moved in the recent days, Huijsen will decide shortly. ⤵️⏳ https://t.co/tKoRxGfYRJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

Bournemouth, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and AS Monaco are all interested in signing the defender and it will not be easy for Villa to win the race for his signature.

Huijsen joined AS Roma on loan last season and impressed on his loan spell in the Italian capital.

Aston Villa can take advantage of Juve’s needs

Villa may take full advantage of Juventus’ efforts to generate money by signing the 19-year-old this summer.

The youngster is expected to decide his next club soon with a number of options on his table at the moment.

Villa might be the best move for his career at this stage as Emery is known to improve the level of young players and exposure in the Champions League next season would be a huge attraction.