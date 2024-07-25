Former Aston Villa great says they’re winning all the plaudits in the transfer window

This summer’s transfer window has been markedly different to those that have gone before, ostensibly as clubs, including Aston Villa, try to get to grips with Financial Fair Play.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have put a spoke in the ambition of many clubs who were no doubt hoping, as before, that they could just go out and spend what they liked.

It’s certainly meant a more level playing field in that sense, and has brought the transfer business of many into sharper focus.

One club that Stan Collymore believes has been head and shoulders above their competitors in the market place this summer are his old employers, Villa.

Collymore well pleased with Villa’s summer business

“Firstly, they’ve had the stumbling block of wanting to spend lots of money but can’t because of FFP, so they’ve had to get creative,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Jaden Philogene coming back again is a really good bit of business for £12m too. They sent him out and he was battle tested in the Championship, and he’s done the business. We all know what he was like at Hull, and now he’s got an opportunity to shine.

“I remember writing about Amadou Onana several years ago and thinking this guy could be a real tour de force as a midfielder. Some Villa fans have said, ‘well, it’s not exactly an upgrade on on Douglas Luiz,’ but he’s a very different player, who is physically stronger.

“[…] There might still be some more deals to be done as there’s talk of Joao Felix heading to Villa Park, and that would really would set the cat amongst the pigeons.

“Yes, they’ve spent the most money this summer, but they’ll recoup a lot too, don’t forget. They’ve got Moussa Diaby off the wage bill, Douglas Luiz is gone and Jhon Duran is likely to move to West Ham…

“They’ve added where they’ve needed to and sold well so, for me, the club that has done the best business in the Premier League so far just happens to be the club that I support.”

Villa also have a first-ever Champions League campaign to negotiate in 2024/25 too, so their squad arguably needs to be as good as it’s ever been.

Strength in depth is a must for Unai Emery, and if he’s able to get the Villains out of the group stage and into the knockout rounds, there’s no telling just how far he can take them.

For now, Collymore and every other Villa fan will surely be waiting with baited breath to see just how much they’ve improved on what was a very, very good 2023/24 season indeed.