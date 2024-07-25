€70m asking price means that Aston Villa won’t try and sign player Unai Emery loves

Unai Emery will already be getting his Aston Villa squad ready for the rigours ahead in 2024/25, which will include a first foray into the Champions League.

The last time that the Villains played in what was then the European Cup, was way back in 1982 when they won the trophy thanks to Peter Withe’s goal against Bayern Munich.

Things have changed immeasurably since then, both in terms of the European competition and domestically.

The Spaniard is looking to bring the glory days back to Villa Park after a brilliant 2023/24 campaign, and is targeting a handful of quality additions.

Villa will certainly need some decent strength in depth if they’re to get themselves out of the group stages whilst remaining competitive in the Premier League.

Last season, Newcastle began their own Champions League campaign in fine style but were ultimately knocked out in the group stage.

Aston Villa won’t be signing Raphinha

The injuries that came as a result never really cleared up, to the extent that Eddie Howe didn’t have a fully fit squad to choose from, and so Emery needs to heed that ‘warning.’

One player it’s believed that he would love to have signed to help give his squad some real impetus is Barcelona’s brilliant Brazilian, Raphinha.

However, as Mundo Deportivo report, the Catalans have slapped a prohibitive €70m fee on his head, and for that reason alone, Emery will walk away from any deal.

Whilst that might disappoint Villa fans, the club need to ensure that any business done is well within budget and doesn’t upset the equilibrium in terms of Financial Fair Play.

For all of the excitement building ahead of the new season, Emery and the board have to keep a cool head and sensibly ensure that they’re not carried away on the wave of euphoria.