Barcelona willing to negotiate with Newcastle after Magpies make €30m offer for 24-year-old Euro winner

Newcastle’s lack of European football might well count against them in the current transfer window, particularly if they’re trying to attract players of Champions League calibre.

The Magpies themselves were in the top tier competition only last season, but a drop off in form and a series of injuries curtailed their progress both domestically and in Europe.

Eddie Howe and his backroom staff will surely be looking for the formula which ensures their regulars spend more time on the pitch in 2024/25, and a complete lack of continental commitments could well work in their favour.

With that in mind, finishing lower than the top four in the upcoming season can’t be countenanced and surely won’t be acceptable to owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

In order to give themselves the best chance of doing that, and hitting the ground running at the start of the campaign, Newcastle need to bring in one or two more quality additions.

Newcastle have bid for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

According to Fichajes, the club have put in a €30m bid for Barcelona’s exciting forward, Ferran Torres.

Fresh from winning the European Championship with Spain, Torres will understand that his place at Barca remains under threat, particularly given that the Catalans appear intent on signing Nico Williams.

Even if the 24-year-old felt he could do a job more centrally, there’s no shifting Robert Lewandowski unless the Polish hit-man succumbs to injury.

The outlet note that Barca would be willing to negotiate with their Premier League counterparts, and from Torres’ own point of view, he knows the league well enough having been at Man City for a couple of seasons.