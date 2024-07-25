Gareth Southgate’s England exit could see Premier League star with four caps return

Gareth Southgate decided to step down as manager of England following their Euro 2024 campaign and the 53-year-old’s exit could see Arsenal defender Ben White return to the Three Lions squad for future tournaments.

The former defender was in charge of the England national team for eight years and brought great success to the nation compared to previous years, with the Three Lions reaching two European Championship finals and the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.

Southgate felt that this summer was the right time to move on with his career as the Three Lions job comes with a lot of pressure and criticism.

His exit is good news for Arsenal star Ben White as the defender is now likely to return to the England camp for future tournaments and friendlies.

The 26-year-old refused to be called up to the England squad for Euro 2024 and the international break in March due to a personal disagreement with Southgate’s assistant coach Steve Holland.

The defender left the England camp midway through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to ‘personal reasons’, with reports later stating that this was due to a bust-up with Holland. According to the Telegraph, the rift between the pair was sparked by the 54-year-old questioning White’s interest in football in front of his teammates and it did not go down well with the Arsenal star.

Arsenal’s Ben White considering return to England national team

According to the Daily Star, White is considering a U-turn on his England career following the departures of Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland this summer.

This is great news for the Three Lions as the Gunners star is one of the best defenders the country has and can play in various positions across a back four. The 26-year-old has already racked up four caps for his nation and will hope to add more over the coming years.

Following his decision to reject an England call-up in March, White is likely to get a tough reception from fans upon his return to England duty. However, the defender shouldn’t think about this as good performances in a Three Lions shirt will turn them around very quickly.