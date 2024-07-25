Riccardo Calafiori signing paves way for Arsenal star to head for the exit door

Arsenal are set to sign Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The defender will become Arsenal’s second major signing of the summer transfer window after they completed a deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya in a permanent move.

The Gunners have also signed Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard for their U21 side but only two first team signings have been made so far, with the second one not officially announced yet.

Calafiori can play as a centre-back and a left-back and his arrival could push one Arsenal player out of the club.

Jakub Kiwior, who joined Arsenal eighteen months ago, could now be heading out of the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender has given his approval to a move to Inter Milan this summer.

Although Mikel Arteta wants to keep the Poland international at the club but the interest from the Italian champions is concrete and the defender is ready to accept their offer of a new challenge in Serie A.

Kiwior appears ready to return to Italy after arriving from Spezia in January 2023.

The defender was a useful player for Arsenal last season and played most of the time at left-back.

Since the start of the year, he made the left-back position his own and regularly started for the Gunners, providing Arteta defensive quality in that position which Oleksandr Zinchenko was unable to provide.

Arsenal are signing a talented young defender in Calafiori

The North Londoners are set to lose a key player but they are getting a worthy replacement in Calafiori.

The Italian defender helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League and his performances for the Italian national team at the Euros this summer caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs.

He will be a like to like replacement of Kiwior and will most likely play in the left-back position as the centre-back and the right-back positions are decided at the club.

The Gunners are expected to make more moves in the transfer window this summer and a striker as well as a midfielder could be signed.