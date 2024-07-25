Chelsea are ready to let Trevoh Chalobah go this summer and have set an asking price of around £30million for the defender, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old finished last season strongly with Chelsea, but it’s perhaps not too surprising to now see his future at Stamford Bridge falling into serious doubt after Enzo Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s manager.

Chalobah hasn’t always been a regular for Chelsea, and it seems the Blues now feel they have enough strength in depth in defence, with new signing Tosin Adarabioyo among those, while Maresca also seems ready to keep trust in the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, even though some fans might feel Chalobah looks like a better option than either of them.

It remains to be seen where Chalobah could end up, with Romano saying nothing is imminent now, but that there seems to be interest from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, with the player open to a variety of options.

Chalobah transfer: Where next for the Chelsea defender?

“Trevoh Chalobah’s future is in doubt after he was left out of their pre-season tour and my understanding is that Chelsea are prepared to sell Chalobah for a fee in the region of £30m,” Romano said.

“He’s leaving this summer for sure, and is open to clubs in both the Premier League and other leagues. Nothing is imminent now – from what I heard he wants to take his time to consider all the options available.”

Chalobah came up through Chelsea’s academy, so as with the likes of Conor Gallagher and recent sales like Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, it’s a big opportunity for CFC to make pure profit from a sale.

In this era of tightening Financial Fair Play regulations, it could be great business for Chelsea if they’re able to sell Chalobah for around £30m.