Brilliant Chelsea ace set to leave with potential buyers extremely confident of his capture

The scale of Chelsea’s issues with regard to Financial Fair Play can be seen by their willingness to continuously sell players, as well as using other club assets to circumvent the rules.

Given how much the Blues have spent over the past couple of seasons under Todd Boehly’s ownership, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone if the West London club were the next in line to receive some sort of punishment – unless they can keep up the churn of players and ensure a steady income stream.

There’s certainly a feeling that Chelsea are walking the tightrope where the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are concerned, and that could be the precise reason why it still seems that they’re keen to ease their captain, Conor Gallagher, out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Atletico Madrid supremely confident of landing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Although it’s believed that the England international would prefer to stay put, that’s unlikely to be an option, and indeed, TeamTalk sources suggest that La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid, are now supremely confident that they will land the 24-year-old.

With seven goals and seven assists from central midfield last season (WhoScored), Gallagher’s influence on his Chelsea side was obvious for all to see.

That Boehly appears so willing to offload the player indicates the financial struggle that the club are enduring at the present time, whatever the party line to the media may be.

As an academy player, Gallagher’s sale would represent pure profit as far as FFP is concerned, and would help to give the Blues some breathing space.

Therefore, it would appear to be a foregone conclusion that Gallagher doesn’t have any sort of future at the club, and the quicker he accepts it the better as far as Chelsea are concerned.

Quite how much it will destabilise what Enzo Maresca is trying to achieve will only be seen once the season begins.