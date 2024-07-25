Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca hints at ruthless decision about £50m signing

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca joined the club after the end of last season to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The new manager has made some signings at the club and he is ready to make more big decisions at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian manager has been brought in after Chelsea’s poor performance last season when they finished sixth in the Premier League.

A number of players have arrived at the club with two major additions in Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The new manager has given a hint that one of the current players, Ben Chilwell to be precise, does not fit in his plans for next season, according to The Mirror.

Chilwell has suffered fitness issues at the club since joining in a £50m move (via Sky Sports) back in 2020.

He only made 13 Premier League appearances last season after being troubled with hamstring and knee issues.

While speaking to the press ahead of their pre-season friendly against Wrexham, the Chelsea manager said:

“In these weeks, we try different situations [with inverting]. We try [Reece] James inside. I watched his games [for Wigan Athletic on loan] against, I don’t remember now, he was playing as a midfielder. Malo [Gusto] is trying to do that. Marc [Cucurella] can do that and Renato [Veiga]. We will try different situations.”

Maresca was talking about his full-backs playing in the midfield position when Chelsea have the possession of the ball and in mentioning his full-backs, he did not name Chilwell.

The Athletic have reported that Chelsea are considering letting Chilwell leave the club as they want his wages off their books.

The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Romelu Lukaku, Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Cesare Casadei and David Datro Fofana are all heading out of the club as the Blues do not see him as a part of their future plans.

Former Leicester defender has no future at Chelsea

Chilwell could now join those players in heading out of the club with the manager not mentioning him while talking about his plans for next season.

His fitness issues have hampered his career at Stamford Bridge and that has caused him to fall down in the pecking order for the left-back position for England.

The defender joined the Blues in a big money move and he was expected to become one of their most important players but his career has failed to progress and now Chelsea are looking to cash in on him.