A major brawl broke out after just two minutes of Chelsea’s friendly against Wrexham yesterday as James McLean barged into Levi Colwill and the pair came to blows.

Watch this extraordinary incident below as this non-competitive game quickly turned sour, with Colwill and McLean clearly not at all happy with each other, while a number of others players also ended up getting involved as they tried to calm the situation down…

Chelsea eventually put this behind them and drew 2-2 with Wrexham, but few people tend to remember the results of pre-season performances.

For a friendly to get this bad-tempered so quickly, however, is not something you see every day!

Chelsea will play Celtic next, and also have friendlies against the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to look forward to in pre-season.

