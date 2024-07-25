Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Marseille attacker Ismaïla Sarr.

The move is in much advanced stages, with the player said to have already agreed personal terms with the former Watford man.

Sarr was not even part of Marseille’s pre-season team against Toulon yesterday with new signing Mason Greenwood starting in place of him, further indicating the imminent departure.

The latest report by The Athletic claims that Palace have agreed a deal in principle with the French side for the Senegalese.

Sarr could prove to be a great signing for Crystal Palace

Palace are attracting interest in several of their star players, with Michael Olise already leaving for Bayern Munich, and Eze being strongly linked with a move away with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City both interested.

Sarr would be a great replacement to Olise given his previous success in the Premier League with Watford.

He joined The Hornets in 2019, and spent 4 years at the club, making 131 appearances, scoring 34 and assisting 22.