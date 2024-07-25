Collymore gives interesting opinion on De Bruyne’s Man City decision

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Man City have been boosted by the news that Kevin De Bruyne is apparently staying at the club.

Sky Sports noted Pep Guardiola’s words in a press conference earlier in the week where he said that his captain would not be moving to the Saudi Pro League.

It was thought that the embarrassment of riches available to the Belgian had seen him decide to turn his back on the Premier League and see out the rest of his career in the 68th best league in the world (TeamForm).

That he has apparently been persuaded to stay at the Etihad Stadium for at least another season is a real fillip for the club according to Stan Collymore.

“Even below his peak, Kevin De Bruyne is that sort of totemic experienced figure who’s quietly assured and who, without a doubt, you’d want in your dressing room,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

De Bruyne stay a real fillip for Man City

“So it’s a compliment in one way to the player, even before you take into account the generational wealth that he’d be likely to earn in Saudi Arabia.

“De Bruyne has had his injury problems but I think he’ll definitely provide more competition at Man City this year as they aim for another title.

“It’d be very interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola does leave at the end of the season, or whether he signs a new contract and stays for another cycle too.

“Regardless, with Kevin De Bruyne in the team, it’s a massive fillip for Manchester City as a football club to keep their best player.”

The Cityzens are certainly a better and more creative team with him in it, and despite his injury problems and advancing years De Bruyne is almost certain to be at the coal face once again in 2024/25, driving his team-mates on to further glories.